Manchester City Win Away, Slam Wolves 5-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City played exceptionally well given the severe injuries to the defense and earned a great away win! Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals as City crushed Wolves 5-1 to move within four points of the Premier League title.

A real good performance, on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“The way Kevin is playing in the last 2 or 3 months has been outstanding.

“He has been our key man in the last part of the season. It’s not just what he created and the goals, it’s everything.

“He helps us a lot. Kevin always has the sense of the assist; he is so generous.

“He always thinks of the team. This year is his most prolific in this sense.

“We were exceptional. We made a really good performance.

“We played really well in this stadium; we know how difficult it is.

“Yeah, (it is) three more points. Rest now and then West Ham.”

“(There are) two weeks left, it was a brilliant performance from all the players.

“All of them. They implemented our movement perfectly and made good runs for the people up front. We were good. It’s an important victory.

“We need four points to be champion and we are going to try and get the first three on Sunday.

“We could have scored more. It is not about that because if we win our games goal difference is not important.

“We have a really tough game on Sunday, and we have incredible problems in (defence).

“We don’t have players and against Antonio, Bowen, Lanzini, it will not be easy.

“But at the same time, it doesn’t matter what happens, we are going to find a solution and we are going to go there to win the game.”