Gabriel Jesus Likely to Depart Manchester City -report

Not a great report after yesterday’s awesome day!

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

A new report on the Gabriel Jesus front, Fab Romano is reporting Jesus and his team have around six teams interested and the agent added it ‘would be likely they move on’.

Keeping the steady ground, Arsenal is joined by several Italian clubs, including both Milan one’s, to keep a heavy interest in the star Brazilian.

Jesus has had a mini resurgence at City after playing incredibly well the last month and change, so fans and other had thought he could stay. Pep Guardiola clearly values him and he could still re-sign, but the chances are slim.

Especially on a World Cup year, I understand Jesus inclination to get consistent playing time as Brazil’s options are abundant and he wants to not only be on the team, but be in the starting lineup day in and day out.

What a week, huh, the news keeps trickling out and we’ll see where the Jesus saga ends, hopefully sooner than later.

