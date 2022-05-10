Manchester City Confirm Erling Haaland Deal

The cat is out of the bag! The club has announced the deal reached with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland and will now unveil the player soon.

The announcement:

“Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.”

It had been circulating that the deal was done and the club getting the news out now allows for a farewell game for Haaland.

It also broke today that the deal is actually only €60M to activate Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund release clause, with now confirmed we can all move to the reveal stage!