Manchester City v Wolverhampton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an up and down Wolverhampton.

The Premier League is rolling as the title race comes to the final matches.

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 11 May 2022 Kickoff at 20:15 (GMT-UK) 3.15 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Martin Atkinson.

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Richard West.

Fourth official: Graham Scott.

VAR: Paul Tierney.

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock/Universo/Telemundo (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

Pep Guardiola’s team have defeated Brighton, Watford, Leeds & Newcastle, scoring 17 and conceding just one in the process.

Wolves sit in eighth place in the Premier League but are winless in their last four. In that time they have suffered defeats to Newcastle, Burnley & Brighton before Saturday’s fightback against Chelsea.

A tough match as is the case vs Wolves. Let’s hope we can get the win.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake and John Stones as questionable.

Wolves have Podence, Sarkic, Kilman and Semedo out injured.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Wolves