Pep Talk: “We know exactly what we have to do...”

Pep Guardiola is a man who knows what his club can do. As they approach this game vs Wolves with clear heads, Pep addressed the rumors around Erling Haaland, injuries and the match itself.

Let’s dive in-

“Nothing changed after the game against Newcastle,(on injuries)”

“We are who we are and are going to last three games with the players we have and go for it.

“We have problems in other departments, but the others are going to solve it.”

“It’s not about the last result,”

“They are always dangerous for the transition from Dendoncker, the quality of Moutinho, the personality and competitiveness they have.

“The back five that they play, (it is one of) the toughest away games we have in the season - and we have right now - but at the same time we know how important it is.

“Hopefully we recover well from last week and can do a good game.

“This is the most important thing in our heads right now.”

“Both teams have done impressive Premier League seasons. We know exactly what we have to do: nine points and we are going to try.

“Tomorrow is a final, Wednesday gives us an opportunity to arrive to the last game against Aston Villa with it in our hands. It’s massively important.”