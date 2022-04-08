Manchester City v Liverpool: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a possible title decider vs Liverpool

The Premier League is rolling as two huge clubs battle it out.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Sunday 10 April 2022, Kickoff at 16:30 (GMT-UK) 11.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Andre Marriner

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

Both teams come into Sunday’s tie in phenomenal form.

City are unbeaten in last eight matches, have only tasted defeat once in last 22 outings.

Liverpool on the other hand have won their last ten Premier League matches, conceding on just two occasions.

A huge part of this match will be the wingers vs fullbacks. Who can take advantage of those spaces and who will start for City could decide the match.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Cole Palmer and Ruben Dias out.

For Liverpool, they have no real players out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool