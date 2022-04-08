Pep Guardiola: “I’m not nervous - we win or lose, but give everything...”

Pep Guardiola is relaxed and more than ready for Sunday’s clash. He previewed the match, spoke about the opponent and even mentioned Tiger Woods. It was a crazier than usual conference.

“I’m more relaxed. The week before the UCL final too. I suffer more in October-December. I’m not nervous - we win or lose, but give everything... We know if we don’t perform in our excellent way, we don’t have as much changes. Be solid...”

“I’m a little upset with the Premier League because they put Man City vs Liverpool when Tiger [Woods] is back...”

“We are the best. I like to admit it, that my Man City players are exceptional.” “I sleep like a baby these days. I love it.”

Pep Guardiola on reports linking him with the Brazil job: “Not today, come on. I’m under contract here, I’m so happy. I’m willing to stay forever here. I’d extend the contract ten years but now is not the moment. I don’t know where it’s come from.”

“We are a rich club, the wine [with Jurgen Klopp after Man City vs Liverpool] will be perfect. High quality.”

“When you achieve 100 points and 98 points, you need someone to push from behind to be so close. You have to make another step. I think Liverpool, knowing our club and chairman, we want to grow. I’m sure Liverpool and other teams are going to try to do it...”

“The most credit I give is consistency through the years. Both have had four or five years. That’s why Federer, Nadal, Djokovic have been at the top for so long. Arriving at these stages to win the titles, we try to do it.”

“We know we are going to defend parts and sit back. Not because we want, but almost impossible for what they do. They make the pitch wider and higher, quality in the middle. Four, five years ago they were more direct, not too much between the lines...”

“This type of game is good for football and a great test. I look forward to it. We will try to discover their weak points and exploit them. We played them many times and they are all close games.”