Kevin De Bruyne: “It was a performance that everyone expected, two different styles and it was very hard.”

Kevin De Bruyne is happy with the win. He expected this type of game and has said as much. He spoke about that, the tie, weird formation by Atleti and more.

Let’s dive in-

On game

“It was a performance that everyone expected, two different styles and it was very hard.

“It’s not frustrating when you know it is going to happen, I know from the outside it was a hard watch, it was hard to play in but we just have to respect the way they play.

“We just need to concentrate on what we have to do and that is what we did, one-nil is not a big score but at least we have an advantage going there.”

“It was a very hard game, they play so defensively tight,” De Bruyne told BT Sport.

“They’re solid, it’s their way of playing. We played good in the circumstances , tough to create opportunities. First half was tight, we didn’t give anything away. Second half we ad a couple of chances and we took one. I made the run, Phil found me perfectly. I needed to stay composed and luckily I did.”

“It’s the way they play, it’s their style,” he said.

“We have to stay composed, don’t get into the actions or fight with them. It’s not the way we are as a team, I think we handled it well as a team. Sometimes it happens but the boys did well.

“1-0 is 1-0. No away goals but I expect a bit similar over there, maybe if the game is tight they have to attack a bit more. We played well and that’s the only thing we can do today.”