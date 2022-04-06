Manchester City Take Narrow Lead, Beat Atletico Madrid, 1-0:

City will take a narrow but more fully deserved 1-0 lead to Madrid next week after a tense and incredibly difficult first leg at the Etihad.

The game played out exactly as many predicted, with the visitors defending with basically 11 and City attacking almost from start to finish.

A win in the end is all that matters. We move. On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It was a difficult game against tough opponents - they played two banks of 5 for the first 25-30 minutes and it was so difficult to find spaces - but we were patient enough except for the first 10. “The first 5-10 minutes of the second half we attacked not at the right rhythm and we didn’t play the way we play. “But yeah, it was a good result today. We had one or two more chances to score a second with Kevin, but good result and we won the game.” “The guys were playing well, but we know with Gabriel [Jesus] and Phil [Foden] had a special energy, and Jack [Grealish] the quality to keep/play the ball...”

Notable Tweets

Solid 1 at the Etihad! On to the next… #UCL pic.twitter.com/B36EUrGgkL — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 5, 2022