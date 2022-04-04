Manchester City v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the knockout stage match vs Atletico Madrid is here.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Tuesday, Tuesday 5 April 2022 with kick-off at 20.00 (GMT), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee: Istvan Kovacs

Assistants: Vasile Florin Marinescu & Ovidlu Artene

4th Official: Marco Di Bello

VAR: Paolo Valeri

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview/Form Guide

City are unbeaten in the last seven matches in all competitions, winning five and drawing two games during that sequence.

Currently sit top of the Premier League table by a single point with eight games remaining of the campaign.

Diego Simeone’s are third in La Liga and come into Tuesday’s tie off the back of a 4-1 home win over Alaves.

Atletico are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions, winning seven times in the process.

A cracking match with distinct styles is what we are in for. Pep vs Cholo.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are notable as Cole Palmer and Ruben Dias are out with injury. Kyle Walker is suspended.

For Atletico, Hector Herrera and Jose Maria Gimenez are out with injury. Carasco is suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Atletico