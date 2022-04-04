Manchester City v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the knockout stage match vs Atletico Madrid is here.
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
Time and Date: Tuesday, Tuesday 5 April 2022 with kick-off at 20.00 (GMT), 3.00 PM EST (USA)
Referee: Istvan Kovacs
Assistants: Vasile Florin Marinescu & Ovidlu Artene
4th Official: Marco Di Bello
VAR: Paolo Valeri
How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)
Preview/Form Guide
City are unbeaten in the last seven matches in all competitions, winning five and drawing two games during that sequence.
Currently sit top of the Premier League table by a single point with eight games remaining of the campaign.
Diego Simeone’s are third in La Liga and come into Tuesday’s tie off the back of a 4-1 home win over Alaves.
Atletico are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions, winning seven times in the process.
A cracking match with distinct styles is what we are in for. Pep vs Cholo.
It should be an interesting match.
Team News
City’s injuries are notable as Cole Palmer and Ruben Dias are out with injury. Kyle Walker is suspended.
For Atletico, Hector Herrera and Jose Maria Gimenez are out with injury. Carasco is suspended.
Prediction
Manchester City 2-0 Atletico
