Bernardo Silva: “It’s not just another game - it’s very important for us,”

Bernardo Silva is ready for a huge challenge vs Atletico Madrid and he spoke about styles of play, City’s plan and much more.

Let’s dive in-

“It’s not just another game - it’s very important for us,”

“Only Scott Carson and Pep have won (the Champions League). The club has never won it. I haven’t and most players haven’t. We haven’t been able to. It lacks.

“We will do our best to try and make the fans happy and proud about this.

“It’s a goal - a thing we really want to achieve. No-one knows what we will achieve but what we can promise to our fans is we will try as hard as we can to achieve that. It’s something we really want. There’s nothing more we can do.

“All we can do is our best, work hard every day and help each other win as many titles as possible.

“The players are used to it (the pressure). It’s a good sign because it means we are there in the last two months.

“We are there to fight for titles. If we had easy fixtures and games that didn’t matter it would be good. We want to fight. We enjoy it.

“We want to face the best teams in the best competitions.”