Manchester City Clean up at Leeds, Win 4-0: Reaction & Tweets

What a win! Even with some rotation, Manchester CIty showed out as they won at Leeds 4-0. Great performances by Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish helped cement a great win.

As did Nathan Ake who has proved his mettle. Add a clean sheet and we have a total and complete day. We move on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It is in our hands. Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa. We know exactly what we have to do and we have the same opinion. We win, will be champions. We drop [points], they will be champions.”

“They respond really well and stick together in the bad moments. Ayme and Ruben were fantastic, Gundogan as well. Raheem was so aggressive and in general everyone made an important contribution.”

"Today was so important you know to make our chances to be champions again alive."



Pep Guardiola gives his perspective on todays game, after a vital victory pic.twitter.com/wrygutKo4q — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 30, 2022

"I prefer to feel this pressure than don't feel it."



After a vital victory in the title race, Pep Guardiola appears to be embracing the pressure on their hopes of remaining champions pic.twitter.com/enzu3SoO86 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 30, 2022

Notable Tweets

FULL TIME | A fab four means City return to the of the table!



⚪️ 0-4 | #ManCity pic.twitter.com/yFlIV5PCap — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 30, 2022