Manchester City Clean up at Leeds, Win 4-0: Reaction & Tweets

A win for the crown as City stay top!

By Saul Garcia
new
FBL-ENG-PR-LEEDS-MAN CITY Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

What a win! Even with some rotation, Manchester CIty showed out as they won at Leeds 4-0. Great performances by Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish helped cement a great win.

As did Nathan Ake who has proved his mettle. Add a clean sheet and we have a total and complete day. We move on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It is in our hands. Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa. We know exactly what we have to do and we have the same opinion. We win, will be champions. We drop [points], they will be champions.”

“They respond really well and stick together in the bad moments. Ayme and Ruben were fantastic, Gundogan as well. Raheem was so aggressive and in general everyone made an important contribution.”

Notable Tweets

