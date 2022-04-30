Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Leeds United

Manchester City 4, Rodrigo 13’, Nathan Ake 54’, Gabriel Jesus 78’, Fernandinho 90+3’

Leeds United 0

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have earned a great win on the backs of great performances from several of our stars.

Manchester City win after playing a real nice and professional match. They deserved this one. A much needed result as the win has us top still of the Premier League

A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, more than enough to win.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well enough to keep us top and still a point ahead.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a great game overall with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus playing really well.

City had so many other players who did well like Foden and Ake.

The story of the night is that City win and do so convincingly.

A strong day of football.

