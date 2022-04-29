Leeds United v Manchester City – Stats and Facts

Manchester City travel to Elland Road as they look to stave off the challenge of Liverpool and bring the three points back to Manchester. The blues are just one point ahead of the Mersey reds, and any slip can leave and opportunity for Liverpool to take control of the title race.

Elland Road has been a mixed bag of results over the years, but if you are in anyway of a nervous disposition, take a look at some videos of cats falling off stuff on YouTube.

Okay, those of you who are still here, let’s do this.

City have not won at Leeds United for 22 years. However, we have only played three times at Elland Road since then, so its not all bad. However, from those three matches, City have lost two and drawn one.

The 2002/03 opening day saw City visit Elland Road and were beaten 3-0. City lost again the following season, a closer affair saw the blues narrowly defeated 2-1, and last season’s 1-1 draw was their first meeting since. City won 2-1 at Elland Road in 2000, and 1-0 in 1995, with the latter ending a run of four consecutive defeats.

In the Premier League era, City have just two wins and a draw to show for their efforts, and have only won at Elland Road once since 1983 – a 2-1 win in April 1991.

Saturday’s meeting will be the 54th time these two have met in Yorkshire, with City winning fifteen to Leeds 29, so the blues will need to work hard to claim the three points.

City have scored sixty goals, compared to Leeds 84. The blues have kept just seven clean sheets, so at least one goal to the home side is likely on Saturday. By comparison, the home side have shut City out on nineteen occasions, including five successive matches between January 1964 and April 1969.

The blues biggest win at Elland Road is 4-0 in February 1959, while their heaviest defeat is 3-0, which they have hit four times. Goals should be guaranteed as there has only ever been one 0-0 draw in this fixture. That came in March 1967.

City longest winning and unbeaten run is just three matches. The blues won their first three meetings at Leeds between 1924 and 1928. City won 3-0, 4-3 and 1-0 then, being typical City, the lost the next five. The blues longest losing streak is those five matches, and the longest winless run is seven matches, between March 1960 and August 1969, when City lost six and drew one.

For the superstitious, a meeting in April at Elland Road can go either way. Leeds have won four of the eight meetings between them in April, with City winning three.