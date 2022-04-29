Has Manchester City Defender’s Season Come to a Premature End?

Kyle Walker has been ruled out of Saturday’s trip to Leeds United and Wednesday crucial Champions League second leg at Real Madrid.

Walker was forced off the pitch during City’s brutal encounter with Atletico Madrid as the blues were kicked off the park during their 0-0 draw in Spain. Walker has since missed the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Wembley, as well as the two home league wins over Brighton and Watford and the first leg against Real.

Manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the defender will not feature in the next two games and says he doesn’t know when Walker will be fit again.

“I don’t know right now,” said the Catalan boss in his pre-match press conference. I’m not worried at all. He’s injured unfortunately for all of us and him especially. I must focus on the rest of the team.”

City, however, will welcome back Joao Cancelo, who was suspended for the midweek 4-3 victory over Real, while John Stones can also fill in at right back and Nathan Ake at left back in Walker’s absence.