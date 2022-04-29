Manchester City Women v Brighton and Hove Albion Women - Match Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women to the Academy Stadium, and three points for the blues will put them firmly in control to claim the last Champions League spot.

City currently it in fourth place, and will move two points clear of United with a win. United face West Ham at home on Sunday, and three points for the blues will increase the pressure on their red neighbours.

City have won their last six WSL matches without conceding a goal, and have won their last ten in all competitions.

Brighton have won three of their last six matches, but have lost their last two, but victory will move them above West Ham by one point. They suffered a shock defeat in their last match, losing 3-1 at home to relegation candidates Birmingham.

Team News

City have no new injury worries ahead of the match, but manager Gareth Taylor says Vicky Losada and Jess Park are close to returning. “Jess is getting a little bit closer, the same with Vicky. There’s potential for Vicky to be back before the end of the season, and maybe the same for Jess, although she may be slightly ahead. She’s come back good so we may see her before the FA Cup Final.

On Losada, Taylor said “Vicky’s is a niggly injury, I’ve had it myself and the smallest twist can give discomfort. It can be difficult to come back from. She’s working hard. She was out working hard with Esme Morgan. It’ll be touch-and-go but she’s given herself the best chance to get back.

“Outside of that, the players are looking pretty good in games after the international break. So far, so good.”

City have Steph Houghton, Karen Bardsley and Morgan out as long-term absentees and are unlikely to feature again before the end of the season.

Prediction

City are flying at the moment and, although Brighton are a tough side, City should have too much for the Seagulls. There should be no repeat of last season’s frustrating 0-0 draw.

Manchester City Women 4-0 Brighton and Hove Albion Women