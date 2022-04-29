Manchester City v Leeds United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a red hot Leeds United.

The Premier League is rolling as the title race comes to the final matches.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday, 30 April 2022 Kickoff at 17:30 (GMT-UK) 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Paul Tierney.

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies.

Fourth official: David Coote.

VAR: Darren England.

Assistant VAR: Gary Beswick.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

City have lost just once in last 14 matches across all competitions.

Leeds have hit form at the perfect time and are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, winning three and drawing twice.

Pep vs Jesse is a fun manager matchup as well as styles are a bit mixed.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker and John Stones as questionable.

Leeds have Forshaw, Summerville, Sheckleton, Klich, Bamford and Roberts out injured.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Leeds United