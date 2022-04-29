Pep Talk: “Always when I play against Leeds it is difficult,”

Pep Guardiola knows he will have a limited squad vs Leeds and will do his best for the team as he picks from a limited bunch. He spoke about the injury situation, Leeds and much more!

On injuries-

”I don’t know right now. Right now it’s no worry at all - I count on the guys who are fit. “He has to work to come back as soon as possible. John (Stones) is out tomorrow - we will see (how he is) for Wednesday.”

On Leeds-

“Always when I play against Leeds it is difficult,” said Pep. “Last season we dropped five points against them. Jesse Marsch made a great job in Salzburg, the US, Leipzig - it’s perfect for him. “Many teams in England are playing this way. I have a lot of respect. It’s between the Champions League semi-finals, so maybe it’s one of the toughest. “It’s tougher because Leeds is tough. I know how the crowd is, they are fighting because they need points. We need points too. I saw the team today and they are incredibly focused.

On title chase-

“Everyone in the club knows what we are playing for. We know what we have to do. “We make an incredible last three games, scored a lot of goals and created chances - this is what we have to continue to do. “Sometimes in football you have rewards, other times defeats. “This is the most important game we have. After Madrid, if we are in the final or not, we have four games and we can focus on the Premier League. “We have spoken about that. We spoke about what a special team they are and we accept the challenge, we know what we have to do and we will try to do it.”

A game Pep has been been cautious of how he manages the squad, but for tomorrow he may have to play many academy players as the depth is simply not there.

We’ll see how the match goes.