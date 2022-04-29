Manchester City Women v Brighton and Hove Albion Women - The Opposition

Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women knowing that victory will take them back into third place in the WSL, and within touching distance of claiming the final Champions League slot for next season.

City have spent much of the second half of the season chasing down Spurs and United, who looked destined to battle it out to see who would finish third in the league. But an impressive run of form has seen the blues move one point behind United with a game in hand.

Brighton have had a reasonable season this term, sitting in seventh position, and victory at the Academy Stadium could see them move ahead of West Ham and into sixth place. If they do, they will be looking for their second consecutive sixth place finish in the WSL.

Form

Brighton are in erratic form. They have lost their last two matches, with the latest being a shock 3-1 home defeat to relegation candidates Birmingham City, and also lost 1-0 at United. Prior to that, they won 2-0 at West Ham, lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal and beat both Aston Villa (1-0 away) and Reading (4-1 at home).

They have won just three of their last thirteen matches, and their only draw came courtesy of a goalless draw at home to Chelsea in January.

Main Players

Kayleigh Green is Brighton’s top scorer with four goals, while Inessa Kaagman and Emma Koivisto have three apiece. Koivisto has made twenty appearances, alongside Maya Le Tissier and Aileen Whelan.

Kaagman has three assists from those matches, making her the more immediate threat in the Brighton side, and the blues will have to stop her if they are to take the three points.

Maisie Symonds and Megan Connolly have two assists each, while Green has one. Le Tissier and Victoria Williams have three yellow cards apiece, with Symonds, Green, Whelan and Kaagman on two each, along with Danielle Carter.

Who’s the Boss?

Former England Women’s boss Hope Powell is at the Brighton helm. She has been in charge at the Broadfield Stadium since July 2017 and has presided over 116 matches. During her time, Brighton have won forty-seven and lost fifty-seven, giving her a win ration of 40%.

Last Time Out

These two teams last met in January at the Broadfield Stadium. After a goalless first half, City turned in a ruthless second half display, scoring six without reply, the first of twenty-six goals that month. Last time at the Academy Stadium, Brighton held the blues to a frustrating goalless draw.