Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid; 2022 UEFA Champions League Semi-Final First Leg, Player Ratings

A fantastic first leg for Manchester City as they overcome a dragon in Real Madrid ad while they could have got more, will be happy taking a lead in to the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Let’s check out our player ratings for this one and be sure to drop your own in the comments:

Ederson—6: Pretty solid outing, though some will claim he could have done more on the Vini goal. Made some good blocks and the rating reflects that added with a mistake or two.

John Stones—5.5: Played only 36 minutes and was solid for most of it but the injury doubts did show and gave Vinicius a bit too much space.

Ruben Dias—7: Really a well done job by Dias. Played with composure and rarely out of sorts, though was not a huge difference maker,

Aymeric Laporte—6.5: Gave away a pen, but was solid overral even coming forward a couple times that ended with a block by their GK. Decent outing.

Oleks Zinchenko—8: Fantastic outing and only ding was not doing more on Benzema’s goal. Played well otherwise and had some offensive output.

Bernardo Silva—8.5: Really well done by Bernie, had creative plays, defensive plays, and made the most of his time on the ball. One of our best in this first leg.

Rodrigo—8: Great defensively, really destroyed momentum more than a few times for Madrid and had some offensive charges. More than solid.

Kevin De Bruyne—9: Our best player without a doubt, now has real best player on the planet claims and made sure to showcase that in this one. Goals, assists and defensive pressing he did a bit of everything. King.

Phil Foden—8: Scored and played really dynamic football. Had chances and went forward with confidence, great job by him.

Riyad Mahrez—8.3: Another baller performance and even though he was a bit selfish in he final third, he was a major reason for our win. A true baller.

Gabriel Jesus—8: One goal, continued his awesome forma nd made life hell for opposing CB’s. More than good by him and he continues to make his case to stay at the club long term.

Substitutions:

Fernandinho—6.5: A truly great assist and then was hammered by Vinicuisu with pace. A mixed performance by him as his actions eneded up a goal a piece, Still, for playing nearly 60 mins at right back he was decent.

Raheem Sterling—6: Only about ten minutes, but caused disruption and then some housery.