Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva React to Sensational First Leg UCL Match

Two of Manchester City’s best players in the first leg of the UCL thriller, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias spoke about the emotion and finishing the job next week.

Let’s check out their comments-

Ruben Dias:

“Everyone is thinking ‘it could’ve been better, it could’ve been this, it could’ve been that’... but we just need to take the win,” he reflected.

“We need to win one at a time and we are one goal up (in the tie).

“First it is Leeds (on Saturday), but then we go (to the Bernabeu) with everything we’ve got.

“Every game we go into is to win and not concede, other than that is not perfect.

“But essentially, what mattered today more than anything was to win the game and we did it.

“We need to be happy with it, confident and look forward to what’s coming.”