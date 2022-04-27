Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva React to Sensational First Leg UCL Match

Two of Manchester City’s best players in the first leg of the UCL thriller, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias spoke about the emotion and finishing the job next week.
Let’s check out their comments-
Ruben Dias:
“Everyone is thinking ‘it could’ve been better, it could’ve been this, it could’ve been that’... but we just need to take the win,” he reflected.
“We need to win one at a time and we are one goal up (in the tie).
“First it is Leeds (on Saturday), but then we go (to the Bernabeu) with everything we’ve got.
“Every game we go into is to win and not concede, other than that is not perfect.
“But essentially, what mattered today more than anything was to win the game and we did it.
“We need to be happy with it, confident and look forward to what’s coming.”
Bernardo Silva:
“The first 20 minutes we were so so good, they way we press, the way we control the game, the way we create the chances and over the 90 minutes it felt we could have won with a better result.
“We play against one of the best teams in the world and it is still a good score for us, 4-3, one goal more than them and now onto the next game.
“I felt our fans should be proud of us, the team should be proud of the work that we did.”
Proper mentality that by our stalwarts. Both happy with the win, but know it could have been two, three more goals for City.
We’ll see how the second leg transpires.
