Manchester City win UCL Thriller, 4-3 vs Real Madrid: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City and Real Madrid produced a Champions League semi-final classic for the ages.

City will take a one goal lead to Spain after winning the first leg 4-3, with more of the same likely in eight days’ time.

It was a game that had everything in a ridiculously entertaining 90 minutes at the Etihad.

A win in the end and we move on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“It was a good game of football, both teams have an incredible amount of quality players on the pitch with incredible personality to play. “The result is what it is, we won and now we rest and then it’s Leeds and we are going to travel to Spain next week and try and do a good result.” “To win this competition, from my experience, is that you have to overcome situations that football gives you. “The result could have been better, and you have to perform really well over two games and we’ve performed really well in the first one. “It’s a good test to show the personality of our team and we travel there to try and win the game”. “I am so proud and so incredibly happy at the way we performed, “We did everything we could to win and had courage with and without the ball. “Now we recover and hopefully arrive quite well for Leeds and then head to Madrid.”

Notable Tweets

FT: 4-3 Victory and could have been so much more. We move. Eight days for the decisive battle. #ManCity #UCL — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) April 26, 2022