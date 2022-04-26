Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid

Manchester City 5, Kevin De Bruyne 2’, Gabriel Jesus 11’, Phil Foden 53’, Bernardo Silva 74’

Real Madrid 3, Karim Benzema 33’ 82’ (pen), Vinicius Jr 55’

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have earned a great win on the backs of great performances from most of our stars.

Manchester City win after playing a real nice and professional match. They deserved this one. A much needed result as the win has us favored going in to the Santiago Bernabeu next week.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, more than enough to win.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well enough to stay top and take a lead to next weeks second leg.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a great game overrall with Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus playing really well.

City had so many other players who did well like Foden and Zinchenko.

The story of the night is that City win and while it could have been more, enter the second leg ahead.

A strong day of football.

