Manchester City v Real Madrid: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City are facing a tough Real Madrid side who look to make things difficult for them.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Tuesday 26 April 2022 with kick-off at 20.00 (GMT), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee István Kovács ROU

Assistant referees Ovidiu Artene ROU - Vasile Florin Marinescu ROU

Video Assistant Referee Marco Fritz GER

Assistant Video Assistant Referee Bastian Dankert GER

Fourth official Sandro Schärer SUI

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream on TUDN. New to Fubo.tv? Click here

***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

Preview/Form Guide

City have had Real’s number in recent clashes but you can never count out the 13 time champion. City are off a crushing match, beating Watford 5-1

For Real the match will be difficult and we could see some defensive tactics used by Carlo Ancelotti’s men. Most recently, Real is off a near week of rest having beaten Osasuna last Wednesday.

A cracking match is in store for us.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are notable as Kyle Walker, John Stones and Nathan Ake are doubtful. Joao Cancelo is suspended.

For Real, Jovic, Diaz, Gutierrez and Fernandez are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Real Madrid