Manchester City v Real Madrid: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City are facing a tough Real Madrid side who look to make things difficult for them.
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England
Time and Date: Tuesday 26 April 2022 with kick-off at 20.00 (GMT), 3.00 PM EST (USA)
Referee István Kovács ROU
Assistant referees Ovidiu Artene ROU - Vasile Florin Marinescu ROU
Video Assistant Referee Marco Fritz GER
Assistant Video Assistant Referee Bastian Dankert GER
Fourth official Sandro Schärer SUI
How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)
LiveStream: ***LIVE SPORTS, FUBO TV (USA) Fubo.tv shows every Manchester City game with a high-quality and legal stream on TUDN. New to Fubo.tv? Click here
***PARAMOUNT+ CLICK HERE FOR EXCLUSIVE PROMO
***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE
Preview/Form Guide
City have had Real’s number in recent clashes but you can never count out the 13 time champion. City are off a crushing match, beating Watford 5-1
For Real the match will be difficult and we could see some defensive tactics used by Carlo Ancelotti’s men. Most recently, Real is off a near week of rest having beaten Osasuna last Wednesday.
A cracking match is in store for us.
It should be an interesting match.
Team News
City’s injuries are notable as Kyle Walker, John Stones and Nathan Ake are doubtful. Joao Cancelo is suspended.
For Real, Jovic, Diaz, Gutierrez and Fernandez are out.
Prediction
Manchester City 3-0 Real Madrid
Loading comments...