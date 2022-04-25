Rahem Sterling: “It’s a special competition, every young player wants to be here.”

A smiling Raheem Sterling was honest and frank with the press today ahead of the semi final clash vs Real Madrid. The English star touched on everything from the competitions importance to his own contract status at the club.

Let’s dive in-

“It’s a special competition, every young player wants to be here. Every time I play, I do my best, the music and atmosphere is always special!”

“As a forward, I want to be playing, scoring, assisting. Contributing is massive, that’s how you get confidence. I’m happy to get a part of the team.”

“They have scored some vital late goals, but we have players who can play in high pressure games. We’ll be fine.”

“I’m playing and contributing a lot more, in a good mood, good spirit. We’re in a UCL semi-final, fighting for the PL title, so I’m in a great spirit.”

“I wouldn’t say I’ve had to change, it’s been the same from starting here. The squad has changed, but I’ve not had to change my game.”

“It comes down to tomorrow night, we prepare mentally, physically. What’s happened previously doesn’t matter.”

“We know not just this season but previous seasons how good they are in transitions. All that happened in the past, we’ve got to prepare right, make sure we’re mentally ready for the challenge...”

“At the minute, I’m happy to be playing, to contribute. That’s the most important thing. It would be selfish to speak of any contract situation,”