Gabriel Jesus: “I’m very happy with the three points. The team played so good and we deserved it.”

Gabriel Jesus played like a man with a fire lit under him! The star player has turned it up another level and has truly played like a man with purpose. His four goals and assist made him an invaluable part of the win.
Let’s check out how he felt after the match:
“It’s my first hat trick in the Premier League, four goals, I am so happy. I try to help my team. I want to say thank you to Kevin [De Bruyne]. He is the taker and he said, Gabby go and score a hat trick. I want to thank him for giving me the opportunity. I had scored two and he said score a hat trick. He is not selfish.
“I am here to score goals. I know I can help my team. Aguero is a legend and one of the best players in City history - I try to help as well.
“Yeah, it’s very special. When I score two, I try to get the ball home but sometimes the keeper saves or I hit the post, and I have not been lucky; now today was my day. So I am happy.”
“I’m very happy with the three points. The team played so good and we deserved it.”
“We have to do our job, not look to them. We know they have a lot of amazing players and can win all the games.
“We are in front and, of course, it’s not easy but we have to do our job.”
Star performance and quotes by him, well done to all!
