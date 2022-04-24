Gabriel Jesus: “I’m very happy with the three points. The team played so good and we deserved it.”

Gabriel Jesus played like a man with a fire lit under him! The star player has turned it up another level and has truly played like a man with purpose. His four goals and assist made him an invaluable part of the win.

Let’s check out how he felt after the match:

“It’s my first hat trick in the Premier League, four goals, I am so happy. I try to help my team. I want to say thank you to Kevin [De Bruyne]. He is the taker and he said, Gabby go and score a hat trick. I want to thank him for giving me the opportunity. I had scored two and he said score a hat trick. He is not selfish.

“I am here to score goals. I know I can help my team. Aguero is a legend and one of the best players in City history - I try to help as well.

“Yeah, it’s very special. When I score two, I try to get the ball home but sometimes the keeper saves or I hit the post, and I have not been lucky; now today was my day. So I am happy.”

“I’m very happy with the three points. The team played so good and we deserved it.”

“We have to do our job, not look to them. We know they have a lot of amazing players and can win all the games.

“We are in front and, of course, it’s not easy but we have to do our job.”