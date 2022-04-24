Manchester City Paste Watford, 5-1: Reaction & Tweets

Gabriel Jesus scored four and assisted a thunder Rodri volley as Manchester City moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League table thanks to a 5-1 win over Watford at the Etihad.

The result means City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table is extended to four points, with second-place Liverpool in action tomorrow when they host Everton.

A fantastic win and good GD, we move on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Tonight I’ll go home. We play on Wednesday so I’ll start to think about Real Madrid. Tonight I’ll watch some minutes from some games I want to watch, and that’s all. “The victory against Brighton gave us the opportunity to play another ‘final’ today, and the victory today gave us an opportunity to play another final against Leeds between the Madrid games. It’s no more complicated than that. “The situation hasn’t changed today. We have to win all the games to be champions. We have five left. They’re difficult ones because they’re mixed in between the Champions League, but it’s a pleasure and I’m so proud again to be here.”

Notable Tweets