Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 5-1 Watford

Manchester City 5, Gabriel Jesus (4’, 23’, 49’, 53’), Rodrigo (34’)

Watford 1, Hassane Kamara (28’)

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have earned a great win on the backs of great performances from most of our stars.

Manchester City win after playing a real nice and professional match. They deserved this one. A much needed result scoreline wise as it could keep the race string and City top.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, more than enough to win.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well enough to stay top and close the GD gap.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a much better second half with Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus playing really well.

City had so many other players who did well like Rodrigo and Grealish.

The story of the night is that City win and with five PL games left are top once again.

A strong day of football.

