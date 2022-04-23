Manchester City Women v Leicester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women welcome Leicester City to the Academy Stadium on Sunday, as they seek a further three points to keep the pressure on Manchester United.

The blues are three points behind the reds but have a game in hand and have closed the goal difference in recent matches. A win for City and anything but a win for United will see the blues close the gap even further. And, with City facing relegation candidates Birmingham City in a couple of weeks, the blues could edge United out of third place.

Leicester will be looking for the three points to help their own relegation battle after Birmingham beat Brighton 3-1 on Saturday to close the gap at the bottom to just four points. Defeat at City, who have already beaten Leicester three times this season, will see them dragged back into the dogfight.

City have recorded wins of 6-0, 4-1 and 5-0 against the Foxes so far this season, and while the fans will be hoping for more goals against the Foxes, City will have to be wary of complacency.

Team News

Manager Gareth Taylor says there are no fresh injury worries ahead of the game and could name the same side that beat West Ham 4-1 in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend. Chloe Kelly, who scored in her first start since an ACL injury last season, could be set for an appearance in front of the home supporters for the first time.

Steph Houghton will again be out, and the manager had some positive news about the City skipper. Steph has hit her first marker. She is stepping up her rehab, she’s out of her boot. She is not going to make the end of the season. At this moment, the markers are good for the Euros but we will make that decision further down the line.”

Prediction

Leicester are fighting for their WSL lives, but with the blues pushing for a place in Europe, the quality in the City team should be enough to see the blues home.

Manchester City Women 4-0 Leicester City Women.