Manchester City Claim Premier League 2 Crown

Manchester City’s Under 23 team have been confirmed as Premier League 2 champions for the second consecutive season after a 3-1 victory at Leeds United. Goals from Kayky, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap saw the blues recover from conceding an early goal to keep the title in Manchester.

Sitting six points clear of second-placed West Ham, City needed just a point from their last two matches to secure the title. Despite being unbeaten in 2022, City’s title charge could have stalled after successive draws against Arsenal (3-3) and Liverpool (0-0), but West Ham’s two consecutive defeats at Blackburn and Liverpool left the door open to stand on the brink of retaining the title.

But it looked in doubt with just six minutes on the clock when Matteo Joseph gave the home side the lead. The blues had two chances before the goal but hit back almost immediately. Brazilian star Kayky got himself free on the right side and curled in the equaliser, before Palmer put City in front four minutes later.

A curling left-footed finish put one hand on the trophy, but Leeds had their chances to equalise and, despite a draw being good enough for City, the blues denied the home side and record 21,321 crowd to keep their noses in front.

And City secured the win and the title when Liam Delap’s deflected shot in the 89th minute rolled into the back of the goal.

City face a home match against Everton for their final match of the season when they will lift the Premier League 2 trophy again.

Final score: Leeds 1-3 Manchester City