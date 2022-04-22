Manchester City v Watford: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a different type of challenge in Watford.

The Premier League is rolling as the race comes to the final matches.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday, 23 April 2022 Kickoff at 15:00 (GMT-UK) 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Kevin Friend.

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Beck.

Fourth official: Jonathan Moss.

VAR: Lee Mason.

Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview

Manchester City will look to stay ahead in Premier League title race as they host Watford on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men are off a much needed 3-0 victory over Brighton in midweek, reinvigorating the team after disappointing 3-2 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool to earn a fourth win in their last six league outings.

The Hornets are, by contrast, on a run of five losses in their previous six Premier League fixtures, with defeats to Liverpool, Leeds and Brentford in their last three all but mathematically condemning Roy Hodgson’s side to relegation this term.

It should be a fun match with the contrasting styles.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker and John Stones as questionable.

Watford have Kalu, Hernandez, Sierralta and Troost-Ekong out injured.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Watford