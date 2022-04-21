The news is in and Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany Inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame!

Today it broke as the PL announced the new players to be honored in the new concept of the a Hall of Fame. All the new inductees are worthy and of note, the Manchester City players.

Aguero has done incredibly well and will be remembered as one of if not the best non-European players to grace the Prem. His video acknowledging the award was very moving and made me remember of al the great times City had with him.

In Kompany, they recognized a defender for the ages and a player who exuded leadership and captain qualities. A player perhaps best known for his thunder goal vs Leicester City that gave City the edge it needed to win the Prem that year.

All well made inclusions and waranted of such an honor, Congratulations to all the players!