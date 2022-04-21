Manchester City Take Down Brighton, 3-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City returned to winning ways and the top of the Premier League with a secure victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium.

Goals and performances from Bernardo Siva, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez made it an easy night after a pretty nervy opening 50 minutes.

A win, clean sheet and back to the top, we move!

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“The way we defended was good. Today we were so dynamic, we were so aggressive without the ball. Before we could not do it for many reasons, we were mentally fatigued in the last games.

“If you want to make this step you have to come back to those terms and the defence will help us to do that. Today they were brilliant. The people will see that. They will seem the team were alive. They pressed to regain the ball and after the transitions with Kevin, Bernardo and Phil, we did it.

“In the first half we didn’t concede a lot. In the second half in the first three or four minutes after kick-off we didnt take the ball but once we arrived there we were so aggressive in the final third and in the end we found the goals.”

“That feeling is there. If we win all the games we will be the champions. If we drop points we won’t.

“Today we came back against a side who won away against Tottenham and Arsenal.

“They are a quality team, with a system and set up really well. We were so aggressive and we had contact with Kevin and we could run.

“We were patient and in the second half we found a goal.

“I don’t think the first half and second half were too different, but we found a goal in the second half. Now three more days and Watford.”