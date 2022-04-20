Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-0 Brighton

Manchester City 3, Riyad Mahrez 53’, Phil Foden 65’, Bernardo Silva 82’

Brighton Hove & Albion 0

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have earned a great win on the backs of great performances from most of our stars.

Manchester City win after playing a real nice and professional match. They deserved this one. A much needed result though as it could keeps the race on and City top.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, more than enough to win.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played decent enough to move back to the top.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a much better second half with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva playing really well.

City had so many other players who did well like Mahrez and Foden.

The story of the night is that City win and with six PL games left are top once again.

A decent day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).