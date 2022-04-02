Ilkay Gundogan: “The next two to three weeks will be decisive but every game feels like a final..”

Ilkay Gundogan was full of praise after a great and well earned win vs Burnley. City conquered another away win as they, thanks to goals by Gundo and Kevin De Bruyne, won.

Speaking after the match he praised KDB, looked ahead and talked about much more.

Let’s dive it in-

On KDB/Burnley

“We all know he’s our key player,” he said. “If he’s on form, we’re always able to win the games. “It’s always tough to come here against a tough and physical side. They have a certain type of playing. “We needed to be prepared for long balls to their tall striker and it’s about winning second balls and trying to create chances and scoring. Obviously the two goals in the first half helped us a lot.”

On next 2⁄ 3 weeks

“The next two to three weeks will be decisive but every game feels like a final now to be honest. “That’s why it was very important to win today. You can’t drop points otherwise it will be punished.”

What a leader Gundo is. He also became the highest scoring German in Premier League history. What a boon for him and Manchester City.