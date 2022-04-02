Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-0 Burnley

Manchester City 2. Kevin De Bruyne (5’), Ilkay Gündogan (25’)

Burnley 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win after playing a real nice and profressional win. A dogged result though as it could and maybe should have been more. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match winning in the end.

A tough match filled with domination from City and a lot of finishing chances. Man City played decent enough and move to back on top of the league.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a similarly chance filled second half with Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden playing really well.

City had so many players who well like Ake and Gundogan.

The story of the night is that City take back top of the table and move with a nice away win!

A winning day of football.

