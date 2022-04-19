Manchester City v Brighton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a stiff test in Brighton.

The Premier League is rolling as the race comes to the final matches.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 20 April 2022, Kickoff at 20:00 (GMT-UK) 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Mike Dean

Assistants: Darren Cann, Eddie Smart

Fourth official: Robert Jones

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Neil Davies

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City paid the price in rotating as a lackluster first 45 minutes against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley did them in to a loss.

Still, despite trailing 3-0, the Blues put in a hard fought second-half and were unfortunate to lose the game 3-2.

Brighton followed up an impressive 1-0 win at Arsenal with an equally impressive 1-0 win away to Spurs, with Leandro Trossard grabbing the winner on 90 minutes.

A great game is awaiting us as styles make fights and this one should be good.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Cole Palmer, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus out. Ruben Dias is questionable.

For the Gulls, they have Moder, Duffy, Alzate and Bissouma out by injury and suspension.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Brighton