Pep Talk: “Every time we play against Brighton it is good test for us,”

Pep Guardiola is more than ready of the newest test in the Premier League as they face Brighton midweek. He spoke about the match, praised Nathan Ake, provided injury updates and much more.

Let’s dive in-

On Ake

“He is so reliable,” “Especially when you behave in your life like he does, always you will play good. “In the bad phases he is always helping. When he doesn’t get the minutes he deserves and then gets the minutes, he’s thinking about the other ones and has done well. “He is an exceptional person. His mother and father who passed away should be so proud.” “The older I get, the more aware of this kind of behaviour I am. Your life is better when you behave like this.”

On injuries

“Kyle no. The other players are better, we will make a decision tomorrow,” “Kyle we don’t know yet (how long he will be out). It his ankle. He can’t play tomorrow but the rest we don’t know. “Ruben is training really good, but we cannot forget he had seven weeks off and has not played one minute.

On Brighton

“Every time we play against Brighton (is tough) - I have a lot of admiration for how they play and the results they have got. A good test for us,” the boss added. “The challenge is the same like last two weeks. We are going to play every game like it is a final to get an opportunity to play another one. “We will fight until the end and try to get results. “I watch the games as a fan. I will be at home, so of course I want to watch it. I would love United to take points, but it won’t change if we don’t do our job in the next games.”

A great game is in store as Pep respects Brighton’s manager and should make for an attracting match.