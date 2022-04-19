Paul Pogba Offered to Manchester City -report

The Mino Raiola machine is working over time as right after the Erling Haaland report was made, this one came out about Paul Pogba signing for City on ‘accessible wages’.

A report quite sensational on multiple fronts. One, the need at City for him, if City sign any midfielder it would be in the mold of Rodrigo, not Pogba. While I don’t doubt he would succeed here, Guardiola is famous for shipping out players like Pogba, who’s brash style could put off teammates and supporters, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Ronaldinho.

Second, wages would be key and Pogba makes more than any City player, so it would have to be a hefty cut for him to cross the lines to enemy territory in Manchester.

It’s why this report smells like misdirection. Either from Raiola in response to the Haland report or for Pogba to stay in the hunt for a big club as interest from PSG and Real Madrid cools.

Regardless, this deal would need many dominoes to fall into place, so put it in the highly unlikely column.