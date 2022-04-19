Erling Haaland Deal Reached with Manchester City -report

Manchester City are closing on a deal for the 21-year-old striker, who is understood to want to move to the Etihad Stadium, and the transfer fee is a formality, with his Borussia Dortmund contract including a £64million release clause which City are willing to meet.

Mike Keegan at the Mail is confirming the deal, first one to do so after weeks of speculation.

City have been pushing hard to get a deal done, and with no real competition as Real Madrid have privately accepted they are fighting a losing battle to land the Norway international.

One report on Tuesday claimed that the Blues have come to an agreement with Haaland and his agent Mino Raiola, which would involve Haaland becoming the top earner at the club on a five-year deal. Other reports from the Evening News in Manchester have claimed City is staying mum on any transfer speculation, but the deal will be close to Kevin De Bruyne’s who is City’s top earner.

At either rate, City are incredibly close to wrapping this upa nd the deal announcement could come next week, smack dab in the middle of the UCL semi finals.

A fun couple of months awaits us, City fans.