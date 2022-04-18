Ukrainian FA Close to Agreement with City Group to Train at Etihad Campus -report

The Ukrainian FA has made a request to Manchester City to train at the City Football Academy prior to their World Cup qualifying play-off vs Scotland, with Man City responding positively. There would be no cost for using facilities. (h/t Atheltic/Ornstein)

It could be good news for Oleks Zinchenko and his country men as they navigate a difficult qualifying journey for the World Cup after the invasion of Russia in to their home country.

The qualifying games will go on and happen in the first week of June. By doing this City grant the FA a hospitable and friendly spot to train prior to these matches.

Would seem to be a great deal that is beneficial to all parties as the footballing world look to help in what has become a stretched out invasion.

Zinchenko for his part has been at the forefront of football players voicing their opinion and asking for support.

We wish him and all his countrymen the very best in qualifying.