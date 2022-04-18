Julian Alvarez Set for July Arrival at Manchester City -report

Julian Álvarez will join Manchester City in July. After a meeting between the clubs, it seems it;s clear that City have stated that they are going to execute the €1.5M option to secure the player early, with Pep Guardiola wanting him from June.

The report out of Argentina is that it’s also what Alvarez wants as he wants to hit the ground running at City.

All in all good news as he is a hugely important player for the future of the club. His arrival and development alongside the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Liam Delap and more will be imperative to the future success of the club.

For Alvarez so far he has been crushing it at River Plate, perhaps being their most valuable player thus far this season. It’s no secret now as to why the deal was wrapped in January with the player showing his worth.