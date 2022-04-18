Pep Guardiola Hopeful Recharged Squad Can Conquer Remaining Schedule

Pep Guardiola has a recharged squad after a bit of rotation Saturday caused many first team starters to miss out. Now ready for the final stretch of the season, he and the rest of the training room will hope the players will be up for it as the PL and UCL come into its final stages.

Let’s check out his comments.

“When you have all the squad, it’s easier to handle (the fixture congestion),”

“But without Ruben for example, Aymer played all of the minutes and was so tired in the last game in Madrid because he’s a human being.

“We need our people to come back to face the situation.

“But the players in the second half against Liverpool, you could say they were sad or tired - but how did they react?

“This is our team for a long time, it doesn’t matter, we fight and we do it.

“But the truth is the last three semi-finals of the FA Cup we have played here against Arsenal, Chelsea, today, in the first half were always bad, it happened against Mikel Arteta, Thomas Tuchel’s teams,

“I don’t know, we spoke about that and we could not do it on Saturday.

“I know the players and I know what came from Madrid,

“I could not do anything else and was satisfied. I trust the players and in the second half they showed it.”