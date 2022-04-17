Manchester City Women to Face Chelsea in FA Cup Final

Manchester City Women will face Chelsea Women in the FA Cup Final. The blues routed West Ham 4-1 in their semi-final on Saturday lunchtime, while Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday.

Goals from Ellen White, Chloe Kelly and a Lauren Hemp brace saw off the Hammers to book their place in the Wembley showpiece on Sunday 15th May, but were given a scare by West Ham in the opening stages of the match.

Ellie Roebuck was called into action twice to deny Adriana Leon from a free-kick, before saving from Dagny Brynjarsdottir. City made their way into the game and took the lead on 22 minutes through White’s diving header. Keira Walsh’s thundering shot cannoned down off the bar and White reacted quickest to get her head to the ball to divert home.

Fifteen minutes later, Kelly completed her return to action with a gift of a goal. Gilly Flaherty’s mis-placed pass was perfect for Kelly, who tucked the ball beyond the keeper to make it 2-0. It was just what the striker needed after spending almost a year out with an ACL injury.

Lisa Evans pulled a goal back for the Hammers three minutes before the break as she slotted past Roebuck, but Hemp all but sealed the victory with a left-foot striker in the 66th minute that went across the keeper and in off the post. And Hemp finished the scoring in the 91st minute with an identical finish that secured City’s passage into the final.