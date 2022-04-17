Jack Grealish: “We just have to pick ourselves up, go again”

Jack Grealish did not have his best game in the semi final of the FA Cup as he and Manchester City came up short in the end. Speaking after the match he hit on motivation for the final stretch and more.

Let’s dive in-

“Yes, 100% (we still believe we can win the Premier League and Champions League),” he told mancity.com afterwards.

“You go in there and look at the talent and experience that we have in that dressing room, I don’t think anyone else in the league has one like it.

“Our performances and where we are in the league speak for itself.

“We just have to pick ourselves up, go again and hopefully by the end of the season have the Premier League and the Champions League.

“That’s what you’ll get at Manchester City because you’re always in competitions come the end of the season, it’s always game after game.

“We’ll get ready, rest and recover and look forward to Wednesday back at the Etihad.”