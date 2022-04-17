 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Manchester City Fall in Wembley, Lose FA Cup Semi’s: Reaction & Tweets

A down day.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City fell at the semi-final stage of the FA Cup for the third consecutive season after a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool at Wembley.

A difficult match and tale of two halves as City had to play with a squad filled with injury and a non-fresh side. Add a Zach Steffen mistake and City could not overcome the difference as they lose. The second half was markedly better, but in the end it was not enough.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We gave everything after a tough first half.

“For the first goal, the set pieces they are very, very strong.

“The second was an accident. Difficult to come back but they did it perfectly in the second half.”

“That’s why I took that decision. When you play a lot of games and tough ones, these situations can happen.”

“Kevin could not play, Kyle could not play, but it is what it is with the season we have,” he added.

“We have the situation, but it is what it is. We play a lot of games and we don’t have the biggest squad.

“When everyone’s fit it’s okay, but if there’s a few injuries it’s not enough.

“Riyad was fit, Rodri [too]. The other ones there were problems.

Fernandinho played amazing, Bernardo and Joao and I think Gabriel was playing good and Raheem was playing good, that’s why sometimes you don’t do it.

“Of course, had we scored the third goal, I’m pretty sure in extra time we could do it, but in this moment we didn’t have many options.”

