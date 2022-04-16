Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Fall in Wembley at FA Cup Semi Finals

Manchester City 2, Jack Grealish 47’, Bernardo Silva 90+1’

Liverpool, Konate 9’, Sadio Mane 17’, 45’

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City falls with a rotated squad at Wembley.

Manchester City fall after playing real different two halves where a howler by Zach Steffen proved the deciding factor. They deserved this advancement. A bad result though as it could be and maybe should have seen City tied at the end.

One where City was in stronger in the second half amid a rotated team where freshness took priority. They played a subpar first half, but we must highlight Nathan Ake and John Sones playing real solid.

City had so many players who did decent, but not enough o win as Riyad Mahrez made a difference after coming on and Phil Foden was solid.

The story of the night is that City lose with a rotated team to a full strength red side.

A respectable day of football.

