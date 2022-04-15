Manchester City v Liverpool: FA Cup Preview, Team News and Prediction

The FA Cup is back!

This time City face the always tough Liverpool.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, England

Time and Date: Saturday 16 April 2022, kick off at 15.30 (UK/GMT), 10.30 am (EST)

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistant Referees: Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett

Fourth Official: Kevin Friend

Reserve Assistant: Marc Perry

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Lee Betts

TV Info: BBC One (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

It’s been a week since the last meeting and they still could meet once mre this season, both teams are playing at the top of their games coming into this semi-final.

At Wembley off the back of a ten-match unbeaten run, with only one-defeat on our record since the turn of the year.

Liverpool have also only lost once in all competitions in 2022, with last week’s draw at the Etihad being the first time they have dropped points in 11 league games.

Pep vs Jurgen, a cracking match awaits the fans.

It should be a very interesting match.

Team News

For Man City, Cole Palmer, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are out. Zach Steffen are questionable.

Pool have no one out.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (City advance by penalties)