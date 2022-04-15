Pep Talk: “I have said many times about the schedule, but it is no sense because it is not going to change.”

Pep Guardiola is ready for another red team challenge as Manchester City play Liverpool at Wembley in the FA Cup semi final. The manager spoke about injuries, the schedule and much more.

Let’s check it out-

On injuries

“They (Walker and De Bruyne) didn’t train today. We will see tomorrow. Apparently, it will be so close after what happened on Wednesday but we will see,” “Kyle had a big twist. He is getting better. We will see in the next hours, the next days. In football these kinds of things happen. We will adapt, adjust and go from here. “Kevin had stitches after he had contact – it’s not a muscular injury.

On Steffen

“I am going to think about it (Zack Steffen starting). I still have to speak tonight with the doctors and physios about the condition of many players. “Tonight, tomorrow morning I will decide but, of course, in the FA Cup I normally play Zack and that is an option tomorrow.”

On match

“It is what it is. It would look like I am looking for an excuse. I would prefer more days with more than 16 players that we have right now,” the City boss added. “I have said many times about the schedule, but it is no sense because it is not going to change. “We are incredibly happy to be here. We are going to try and perform well against Liverpool which is not easy. We will try to do our game. “Always I have the feeling we arrive one and half months to the end of the season and we are in two semi-finals in the FA Cup and Champions League. “We are top of the Premier League and in two semis. It is so great.”

A great match we are in store for. Let’s hope City can weather the injury bug and come out on top.