Erling Haaland Decision Expected “in Next Two Weeks”, Manchester City Lead

Erling Haaland will select his new club within the next two weeks. Man City remain confident they will win the race, although it is not yet a done deal. All that according to the Mail, who seem more confident than most as this deal is close to done.

The Haaland saga has been a whirlwind and with some reports that negotiations started last summer, a long and winding road.

The fees are already simmering a long standing caution by City not to overspend, but this deal between the release clause, agent fees, signing bonus, and some for his fatehr could reach 180 million euros.

Haaland the player, has done fairly well this season though some injury concerns have popped up as he was unavailable for a quarter of the season.

Still, the player is incredible and has an unordinary knack for goal. City would love this player at City and with Pep Guardiola could make for a world class player in short order.